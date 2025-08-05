Water supply restored for north Shropshire residents after pipe burst - but repairs continue

On Sunday morning (August 3) Severn Trent apologised to customers in the TF9 (Market Drayton) and SY13 (Whitchurch and surrounding areas) postcode areas of Shropshire who were experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

The water company said issues were due to a burst pipe in the area, and thanked residents for their patience.

Repairs have continued into today (August 5) but in an update this morning Severn Trent said it is "confident" that customers should no longer be experiencing any supply interruptions.

It said: "We're pleased to let you know that although we continue to work on repairing the burst water pipe, we're confident no customers should be experiencing any supply interruptions.

"We thank you for your continued patience."