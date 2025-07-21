Shropshire cricket club bowled over by new entrance wall built by local companies

Visitors to Whittington Cricket Club will now be welcomed by a new wall at the entrance to the ground.

The brick entrance bears the club's initials as well as a set of stumps and a cricket ball.

Shingler Group has created the new wall at Whittington Cricket Club as part of its sponsorship, with TG Builders Merchants providing the materials

The wall was created by the Shingler Group, as part of its sponsorship of the club, with the materials donated by TG Builders Merchants, and the footings put in place by SDW.

A spokeswoman for the Shingler Group, which is building 61 homes in Whittington, said it was delighted to support the club.

The firm added that it would be using the logo created in the wall for its new 'Boundary Fields' development.

The spokeswoman said: "As part of our proud sponsorship of Whittington Cricket Club, Shingler Group’s talented former apprentice Joe Shingler has designed and built a bespoke brick entrance wall to welcome visitors to the club.

"The wall features the club’s initials alongside a distinctive logo of cricket stumps and a ball — a design we are also adopting as the emblem for our new Boundary Fields development, located adjacent to the club.

"This exciting project has received the generous support of TG Builders Merchants who have kindly provided the materials, as well as SDW who established the footings for the wall to be built on.

Celebrating the partnership are Mat Cadwallader, Rob Hudson and Jeremy Shingler, all from the Shingler Group; Caroline O'Reilly, cricket club secretary; Joe Shingler from Shingler Group, which also built the wall; Dan Cande, vice chair of the club; and Kate Davies from the TG Group

"We are immensely proud to support such a valued cornerstone of the local community and to collaborate with exceptional local businesses in bringing this initiative to fruition.

"Additionally, the Shingler Group logo will proudly feature on Whittington Cricket Club’s new uniform, supplied by Hawk Cricket."