North Shropshire photographer captures stunning springtime birds building nests

Wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek-Peters, 59, captured the heart-warming snaps over a week long period in the run up to Easter.

They show a variety of garden birds constructing their nests in time for females to lay their eggs over the coming weeks.

Wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek-Peters captures birds building their springtime nests in the British countryside in the run up to Easter

A blue tit can be seen clutching nest building materials in its beak while it makes its home in a bathroom drainpipe.

Greenfinches, sparrows, starlings and wrens are also seen busily building their intricate nests in the Shropshire countryside.

Andrew said he felt the birds represented a "lovely symbol of new life and resurrection at Easter."

He managed to snap many of the photos by perching on the top of his conservatory roof at his home in Lydbury North, Shropshire.

He added: "They were all taken in the last week or so in either my garden or those of my friends and neighbours.

A variety of garden birds constructing their nests in time for the females to lay their eggs over the coming weeks.

"All of them very locally to me. Spring has come early this year with the hot weather we had so the birds have been going mental.

"I've had years of experience tracking these birds but some are just building nests right in front of our eyes in my garden.

Andrew, of Lyndbury North, Shropshire, said the birds were a "lovely symbol of new life and resurrection at Easter."

"We've even had blue tits currently nesting in our bathroom drainpipe- they will build them anywhere.

"They just grab whatever they can use - they like to line the net with moss and feathers as that helps incubate the eggs.

"Right now they are just building before the females lay their eggs so they are busy at work.

"They are just master builders and amazing architects - it's just wonderful to watch them at work. It symbolises new life and resurrection, which I thought was just perfect for Easter."