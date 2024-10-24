MP renews fight for better mobile signal in North Shropshire in new Parliamentary role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Helen Morgan said she has been busy tabling a new law that would help to improve phone signal in the region, and has set up a new Parliamentary group to investigate problems with mobile networks, broadband connections and the copper wire landline switch-off.

The Liberal Democrat MP has reinstated her legislation to bring in 'Rural Roaming' - a proposal that would boost coverage in rural areas by giving customers access to other networks in places where they don't usually get signal.

Officially titled the 'Access to Telecommunications Networks Bill', Mrs Morgan says the changes would be of "particular use for farming and agricultural businesses who often suffer as a result of 'not-spots' which are covered by other providers".

Mrs Morgan's legislation would require telecoms firms such as BT and O2 to grant access to their network in areas where people cannot access phone signal. Through obliging telecoms firms to work together, the MP has argued that many areas without coverage in North Shropshire and across the UK would go live at a minimal cost to the provider.

The MP stated that signal is "still lacking in large swathes of Shropshire, even in areas where the official data claims there is coverage".

Mrs Morgan has recently taken on a new Parliamentary role as Chair of the new Digital Communities All-Party Parliamentary Group. The cross-party group has been set up to "champion communities in need of improved connectivity, and provide important scrutiny to changes like the copper wire landline switch off".

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: "Spotty mobile signal, bad broadband connections and concerns over copper wire landlines are all big issues in Shropshire.

"With a new Parliament and new Government, this is a good time to propose some of the changes we need to see. I'm renewing calls that I made last term for improvements to mobile signal by tabling our Rural Roaming Bill, which would sort out mobile signal not-spots in areas like Shropshire.

"I am really pleased to be taking on a new role that will help me champion the concerns that so many people have with connectivity in rural areas like North Shropshire, and provide important national scrutiny to changes like those proposed to copper wire landlines.

"As ever, if anyone in North Shropshire has an issue to raise with connectivity or wishes to share their views and experiences, do get in touch. I'm keen to hear from as many people as possible."