MP says they have heard "far too many harrowing and unacceptable experiences" regarding NHS

Today (October 12) marks 100 days since the July 4 general election when Helen Morgan was elected. After this, the MP pledged to make fixing the health and care crisis her top priority, and has since been made the Liberal Democrats' spokesperson for Health and Care - "championing our NHS at a national level, and continuing to press for improvements in Shropshire".

The MP has branded many of the cases that she has heard from constituents as "harrowing and unacceptable", including in the House of Commons during the Darzi Report debate earlier this week.

Morgan said the care raised most recently with her was regarding North Shropshire constituent Emma whose 11-year-old daughter Charlotte suffers from a medical condition meaning she is red flagged or a category one priority patient in the case of a medical emergency.