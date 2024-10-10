New street lighting installed in north Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced new lighting is being installed in Hinstock as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Roads Fund scheme to improve safety between the village and Audlem.

The scheme began in October 2019 and has involved "various safety improvement measures at key locations".

The new street lighting upgrades are due to be completed later this month alongside two phases of road maintenance and footway to connect the Moat House Gardens with Damson Way - to be carried out during October half-term.

The local authority says other work is being carried out in Hinstock include" traffic calming, CIL-funded proposals to improve pedestrian safety at the Zebra crossing, and measures influenced by Shropshire Council’s study of 20mph zones outside schools".

All of the proposals were shared with the public in a consultation exercise undertaken during August/September in 2022.

The county council's contractor Kier is carrying out the work alongside National Grid with additional input from Shropshire’s signals contractor, Swarco.

Shropshire Council said: "All work in the village - including new signing - is due to be completed in the school Easter holidays in April 2025."