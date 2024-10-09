North Shropshire MP calls for a fix to the Midlands' 'most dangerous' junction in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Helen Morgan spoke in Parliament today about the A483 that goes from Llanymynech to Oswestry within north Shropshire and acts as a trunk road towards Holyhead.

The road features the Llynclys Crossroads that is the most dangerous junction in the Midlands, according to National Highways.

The Liberal Democrat MP has previously petitioned residents on the issue, calling on National Highways to introduce lower limits between and through villages on the A483, to take urgent action to improve safety at the Llynclys Crossroads, and to install a new pedestrian crossing in Pant and improve footpaths wherever possible.

Since the North Shropshire MP's election during July, National Highways has produced plans to revamp the junction and make it safer, however these have been rejected due to what Morgan states is a "method of government investment that prioritises speed on the roads over safety".

Llynclys Crossroads near Oswestry

The roads agency has also agreed to introduce a consistent speed limit through Llanymynech and Pant, but these changes are waiting funding before they can be implemented.

Today, Morgan has called on Sir Keir Starmer's Government to prioritise safety over high speeds and fix ongoing issues on the A483.

The MP asked: "The A483 runs through my constituency from Llanymynech to Oswestry, and it's one of the busiest and most dangerous roads in the constituency.

"National Highways say that the crossroads at Llynclys is the worst accident black spot in the Midlands.

"They've got a proposal to improve the situation, but Treasury rules place a higher value on road speed than they do on the lives of north Shropshire's residents.

"So will the Prime Minister look at flexing these rules to back National Highways and back my residents to give them the safe road they deserve?"

The Prime Minister responded: "I thank the Honourable Member for raising this, and it's obviously a really big, important issue in her constituency, and it is vital that as we invest, we do improve safety and deliver better journeys for drivers.

"National Highways, I think, is continuing to study the case for safety improvements to the A483, and will continue to do so. Decisions, as you probably know, will be set out under the third road investment strategy.

"I know that the Roads Minister will have heard her representations and I'm sure we'll agree to a meeting, if that is what you like."