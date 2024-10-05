Couple who saved north Shropshire village pub from closing put their county home on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alwena and Robbie Roberts built Ty Capel and four other properties in the village from 2019 onwards in a joint venture with a builder.

The land on which the homes were built was donated to Alwena and Robbie by her late father, Eddie, who moved with his wife, Wendy, to Cockshutt 40 years ago after buying farm buildings and five acres. Sadly, Eddie died before the land was developed.

The couple reinvested money from the sale of the houses in the community by purchasing the local pub, The Leaking Tap, and renaming it The Woodcock Inn, nearly three years ago, when it was at risk of closing and being converted into flats.

Villagers chose The Woodcock Inn name as the word Cockshutt relates to a net used in the past to capture the secretive and prized game bird. The pub will continue to be owned by Alwena and Robbie and run by tenants.

Ty Capel, Cockshutt.

Alwena owns Range Solutions, a golf and driving range solutions business, and Robbie owns Range Fabrications, both in Penley, near Wrexham. They have now bought a home at Criccieth, where Eddie was brought up.

“Moving from Cockshutt is a big change because I have had a wonderful time growing up and living there,” said Alwena. “But I’m a great believer in change.”

She and Robbie have put their Ty Capel home, situated on the edge of the village, on the market with Ellesmere agents Halls who are inviting offers in excess of £650,000.

Ty Capel, Cockshutt.

The immaculately presented, four bedroomed home is being sold free from an onward buying chain. Built in 2019 to exacting standards, the substantial house enjoys an excellent corner position with idyllic views over unspoilt countryside.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an open plan living area. The living and dining area has two sets of bi‐folding, glazed doors, one of which accesses the garden and patio area.

The kitchen/breakfast area has an island surrounded by six seats, a selection of base and wall units, fully integrated appliances and a door to a utility room and cloakroom.

Ty Capel, Cockshutt.

The first floor has a master bedroom with en suite shower and dressing rooms, three further bedrooms, one of which is en suite and a family bathroom.

With seven years remaining of an LABC warranty, Ty Capel has underfloor heating to the ground floor and solar PV panels.

The house is approached from a quiet country lane onto a gravelled driveway which leads to a paved area flanked by slate gravelled beds, a parking area and a detached double garage.

Ty Capel, Cockshutt.

The generous gardens comprise two paved patio areas for outdoor dining and entertaining, an extensive lawned area and slate gravelled areas.

A timber garden room is used to store a hot tub, which is included in the purchase price and a summerhouse is used as a home gym and music room.

Ty Capel is just five miles south of the popular north Shropshire lakeland town of Ellesmere and 12 miles from the county town of Shrewsbury.

The property is available to view online at hallsgb.com/property_post_item/ty-capel-ellesmere-sy12-0jj.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls on: 01691 622602.