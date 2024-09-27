North Shropshire town receives new defibrillator as another device replaced after suffering damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whitchurch Town Council has installed the new defibrillator outside their new offices on Station Road and replaced a device on The Bull Ring after recent damage.

The new defibrillator will 'shortly' be joined by an external bleed/trauma kit, and both devices are operational and have been registered on The Circuit (the national defibrillator network).

A post by West Mercia Police officer Ben Jones on the Neighbourhood Matters page said: "One of our partner agencies, Whitchurch Town Council, have recently installed a new defibrillator within the town centre. This will be located at their new temporary offices on Station Road, Whitchurch.

"It will shortly be joined by an external bleed/trauma kit. The defibrillator on The Bull Ring has also been replaced following recent damage.

"Both defibrillators are now operational and registered on The Circuit (the national defibrillator network).

"These can be accessed 24/7 by calling 999 in an emergency - full instructions are included on respective cabinets."