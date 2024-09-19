Last pub in village plans to convert historic barn into guest accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sunset Taverns Ltd, owners of the last pub in Ruyton-XI-Towns, have applied to convert a former barn into accommodation for their guests.

The historic Talbot Inn, now named ‘The Dog’, is a Grade II listed timber framed property that dates back to the 17th century.

The stone barn, adjacent to the pub, has been used for several years as a function space.

But now, the owners want to convert the barn into four guest accommodation units, one being accessible.

The barn at The Dog in Ruyton-XI-Towns. Photo: Shropshire Council planning

If the plans get the go-ahead, the two-storey section of the barn would be divided into three sections, each containing a lounge area at the ground floor and a bedroom with en-suite on the first.

A covered area to the rear of the barn would be filled in with timber-clad walls to build the accessible guest suite.

The application states that the "low level of less than substantial harm" would be "outweighed by the sustainable new use of the building" which will "help to preserve both buildings for future generations".

The plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/03482/FUL