North Shropshire MP handed new Parliament role

A new frontbench team has been announced following the party's Brighton conference and after 72 Liberal Democrat MPs were elected during July's election including Helen Morgan who was re-elected to represent North Shropshire with a majority of 15,311 votes.

Morgan will now take up a new role in Parliament covering health and social care which she says is the 'number one issue' for people in her consistency.

The North Shropshire MP said: "I'm proud to announce that I have today been made the Liberal Democrats Health and Social Care Spokesperson.

"I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to secure the changes we so desperately need - both here in Shropshire and across the country.

"Fixing the NHS and social care is a key priority for the Liberal Democrats and a key priority for me, so I can't wait to get started and feel ready for the challenge.

"On the doorstep in North Shropshire, the state of our NHS is the number one issue people raise. I'll be championing people's voices and experiences in my new role.

"From ambulances to Accident and Emergency, to maternity wards and social care, I intend to work harder than ever for a system that works for everyone."