Helen Morgan: Report into the NHS must be a 'wake-up call' for the Government

Lord Darzi's report states that the NHS is in a 'critical condition' and that since 2015 the NHS has missed every target for Accident and Emergency (A&E), cancer, and hospital treatment wait times.

Helen Morgan says the Labour Government "must make good on their election pledges and urgently invest in NHS services."

Adding that she believes rural areas have been 'left behind' over many years, and that additional investment is required to deal with an ageing population and higher cost of providing services like care due to longer travel times.

In wake of the report, Liberal Democrat MPs are calling on the Government to 'make fixing the NHS and care its top priority, to recruit more GPs, and enter cross-party talks on tackling the crisis in social care'.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said: "This report must act as a wake-up call to fix health and care services in Shropshire, which have been left behind over many years by governments that have refused to invest.

"In recent weeks and months, I've heard from countless people who are struggling to see a GP or NHS dentist, can't access the care they need, or who have had horrendous experiences with ambulance and A&E waiting times. People shouldn’t tolerate this or get used to this level of crisis in our NHS – it is a scandalous situation.

"The top priority of the Labour Government must be fixing our NHS and social care service so that people can finally feel secure knowing that they'll have a quick response if they need an ambulance, see a GP when they need to, and get the care they deserve."