The region says 'thank you' to emergency service staff on 999 day

The national annual day shines a light on heroic men and women working in various roles within the NHS and emergency services.

It is a chance for members of the public to say 'thank you' to millions of workers and volunteers who play a core part in keeping Britain safe.

999 Day says: "Our country is indebted to you for your service and the sacrifices you make," adding that the day "honours the almost two million people, including 250,000 first responders, who tirelessly work and volunteer across the NHS, police, fire, ambulance, and search and rescue services."

Emergency Services Day hopes to increase public understanding 'of how to use the emergency services efficiently and responsibly' and highlights the diverse career and volunteer opportunities that are available.

This year, West Midlands Ambulance service is is marking day on their social media accounts by showcasing a video featuring members of staff from across the whole organisation, sharing why they are proud to work for the service.

Trust chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: "Emergency Services Day provides us with the opportunity to reflect on the life-saving work our team perform, and contribute to every single day.

"While our frontline staff are the people you most commonly think of when you think of the ambulance service, we must not forget the many staff who work behind the scenes supporting our emergency ambulance crews, call centre staff and patient transport service teams.

“Whether you are a vehicle preparation operative (VPO), a mechanic, someone in payroll, human resources, patient safety, safeguarding, or one of the many other support roles, your work means our frontline staff and volunteers can do their job to the best of their abilities – it is a massive team effort that means we can offer an excellent service to our patients.

"A huge thank you to all staff and volunteers, and to our fantastic blue light colleagues in the police and fire for their unwavering commitment, efforts and contribution in supporting the trust."

West Midlands Ambulance Service's video can be viewed using the link: videopress.com/v/dApU7skr?resizeToParent=true&cover=true&preloadContent=metadata&useAverageColor=true