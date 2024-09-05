Lilleshall National Sports Centre buzzing with excitement after adopting 6,000 bees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lilleshall National Sports Centre will be able to produce its own honey after adopting the bees that will be cared for by local beekeeper Steve Haseley.

The honeybees are settling into their new home, and its expected that honey will be available to purchase by October.

Meanwhile, the team at the Chapters Restaurant has introduced a special menu featuring honey-inspired dishes.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall with beekeeper Steve Haseley

The introduction of the centre having its own bees and bee hive follows Lilleshall recently being granted its Green Tourism accreditation.

The move also reflects the centre's 'on-going commitment to environmental sustainability'.

In celebration of the bees' arrival, local schools have been invited to participate in a competition to name the two Queen Bees and their hives.

The winning names will be commemorated with plaques on the hives.

Contract manager for Lilleshall, Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, said: "We are delighted to welcome the bees to Lilleshall. It has been an exciting journey, and we are incredibly proud of the initiative, which allows us to contribute to global environmental efforts while educating and engaging the community.

"The bees have already sparked interest, especially from local schools eager to visit and explore our facilities.

"Informational signs have been placed around the centre, ensuring visitors are aware of the bees' presence while teaching them important facts about these wonderful winged insects, which play such an important role, pollinating our trees and flowers."

Lilleshall National Sports Centre that is operated by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England is home to various national governing bodies including England Hockey, British Gymnastics and Archery GB.

Further information about the site can be found on their website.