The cat arrived at the rescue centre with three beautiful kittens who have since found their new homes, but now Mavis is searching for her own.

She originally came from a loving household, but the owners were unable to financially care for the 18-month-old or 'get her neutered' so made the decision to offer the cat a better life elsewhere.

Mavis is said to be very loving, but can be shy, and the 18-month-old can be very quiet, but comes alive with toys and interaction.

Mavis, picture: Shropshire Cat Rescue

Shropshire Cat Rescue centre says Mavis would suit a family environment, but would 'likely find very young children overwhelming'.

This is because sudden noises can make Mavis nervous.

She has previously lived with another cat before and the rescue centre believes Mavis could do so again.

18-month-old Mavis, picture: Shropshire Cat Rescue

The cat has raised her own young family and now needs a home to settle down at after rediscovering her playfulness at the rescue centre now she doesn't have to worry about caring for her kittens.

Mavis can be re-homed with older children, and has not been dog tested but this can be done upon request by the rescue centre.

Mavis is available for adoption, picture: Shropshire Cat Rescue

Shropshire Cat Rescue is asking if you believe you can offer Mavis the 'purrfect' home then to complete an application form.

An application form can be found on Shropshire Cat Rescue's website alongside other cats that are searching for new homes.

