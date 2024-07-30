Severn Trent accused of supplying property with 'water unfit for human consumption'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Representatives for Severn Trent Water, Enterprise Managed Services, and Pipeline Utilities Ltd, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a pre-trial review hearing.

Each of the firms is charged with supplying water unfit for human consumption.

The charge relates to the former United Reformed Church on Mill Street in Prees.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 9 and September 8, 2018.

Judge Anthony Lowe said that he would allocate 15 days for the trial, which is due to begin on September 9 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.