Four women taking on sky dive to raise funds for charity

Ruth Martin, Zoe Clifton, Michelle Le Long and Helen Columb have joined forces to complete a sky dive for Home-Start Telford and Wrekin's main fund raising event of this year.

The charity provides support to families with children aged five and under by seeking to give children the best start in life, and by helping parents to manage daily life and widen links within their community through home visits and support.

The sky dive will take place on Saturday, August 31, at Tilstock airfield near Whitchurch. The group have begun their fundraising efforts and are hoping to raise at least £3,000 for the charity.

Michelle has already raised £740 for the charity through selling, cakes, samosas, plants and by organising a raffle.

The 57-year-old said: "I’m really excited and a little bit terrified. It's a wonderful charity so raising as much money as I can would be amazing."

"I did a couple of abseils quite a few years ago and have been involved in the Pretty Muddy events but never anything quite like this. They say you should do things in life that excite you and frighten you and this really is the whole package.

"But I'll put my trust in the guys who are doing it with us - they do it all the time - and I'll probably close my eyes, at least initially."

Home-Start Telford and Wrekin charity offers weekly support to parents who are often isolated and lonely in the area, and provides them with an 'informal and non-judgmental environment' to meet other parents and get advice and support.

Sharon Uppal from Home-Start Telford and Wrekin said: "It's a fantastic thing that they are doing for us and we will be supporting them in any way that we can."