Driver was 'seriously injured' in HGV crash that closed major Shropshire road

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a man was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision on the A442 in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at Peplow, between Hodnet and Cold Hatton, and found an articulated lorry had collided with a tree.

The driver, a man, was trapped in the cab of the lorry following the incident and was freed by firefighters.

Now, the West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed the driver suffered "serious injuries" in the collision.

A spokesperson said: "We were called by the police to an RTC involving a lorry and a tree on the A442 Wellington Road, Peplow at 4.31am on Saturday, July 13.

"An ambulance, critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene.

"The driver, a man, sustained serious injuries. The team worked closely with fire colleagues to safely extricate him from the vehicle whilst being treated and closely monitored by ambulance medics.

"Once released the man was conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care."

The road was closed for much of Saturday

The road remained closed for most of the day while recovery teams and tree surgeons worked to make the scene safe.