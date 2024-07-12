Emergency services called to gas leak in Hodnet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The leak in Wood Lane, Wollerton was reported a 3.15am and saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) send two fire engines.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Incident involved suspected carbon monoxide in property. Crews ventilated the property, checked property with gas monitor, and isolated the fuel supply. Casualties were assessed by the ambulance service."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.