Emergency services called to gas leak in Hodnet
Both the fire service and West Midlands Ambulance service were called to a gas leak in the early hours of Friday morning in the Hodnet area of Shropshire.
The leak in Wood Lane, Wollerton was reported a 3.15am and saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) send two fire engines.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Incident involved suspected carbon monoxide in property. Crews ventilated the property, checked property with gas monitor, and isolated the fuel supply. Casualties were assessed by the ambulance service."
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.