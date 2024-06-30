11 of the happiest and most desirable places to live in Shropshire
These are the best places to live in Shropshire today, according to our readers.
From tiny villages full of historic properties to bustling towns bursting with independent shops, there are plenty of pleasant places to call home in Shropshire.
It can be a daunting decision to choose the right place to settle, so we asked our readers where they think the best places to live in Shropshire are.
Here's what they said:
Shifnal
The market town of Shifnal received a lot of love online, with commenters commending the many great pubs serving wonderful ales and food.
The convenience of the town was also praised, having a railway station situated between two junctions of the M54.
Much Wenlock
There was a lot of praise for the medieval town of Much Wenlock, famed for playing a major part in the modern revival of the Olympic Games.
The picturesque market town is full of dozens of independent retailers, situated on the edge of glorious countryside.