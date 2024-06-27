NHS 'on it's knees!' - Sir Ed Davey calls for emergency health service budget in visit to Shropshire

During a typically colourful election visit in support of North Shropshire Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan, Mr Davey described the Conservatives as a ‘failed government’ – and said a £1billion investment to address the crisis in the NHS and social care were his party’s top priorities going into next week’s election.

Mr Davey was addressing the media at Clivewood alpaca farm near Clive.

He said: “One of the things the Liberal Democrats have tried to do in this election is talk about the issues, the health system, the care system, the cost of living, the environment, and hopefully people can see that we get it – that we get their concerns and can offer some practical solutions.