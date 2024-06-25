Extension plan for historic Grade II listed gate house near follies is rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An application to give the 18th century Rake Park Lodge near Hawkstone Park Follies a contemporary one-storey extension has been refused by Shropshire Council.

The Tudor gothic-style gate house was built around 1784, possibly as access to the deer park for the Hawkstone estate.

The plans, submitted by Qu-est Design & Planning Ltd on behalf of the homeowners, proposed an "unashamedly contemporary" extension that would provide the lodge with an enlarged kitchen and dining area.

Rake Park Lodge. Photo: Google

A previous application for an extension had been rejected in September 2022.

In the design and access statement, the applicants said the proposed addition had been designed to "minimise any impact on the original buildings", and a garden wall would protect the view from the road.

It continued: "It is felt the proposal would have a less-than-significant impact on the listed building or the buildings and parkland around it."

But on Monday, the plans were rejected by Shropshire Council's planning officers, who said there had not been "sufficient assessment of heritage significance, or an adequate assessment of heritage impact, including details of the impact of the proposals on historic fabric of note to fully assess any potential harm to the heritage significance of the Grade II lodge".

The decision notice stated that, based on the plans, the "design and scale of the extension would not complement the historic character of the building, overwhelming the south and east elevations and therefore, causing less than substantial harm to the heritage significance of the lodge".