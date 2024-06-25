81-year-old's trek up Snowden for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At 81-years-old, Richard Chapman, from near Ellesmere is taking part in the Alzheimer's Society's 'Trek26' after receiving an advert through his letterbox promoting the event.

Richard will be hiking 13 miles at Snowdonia on Saturday, June 29, in aid of the charity and has already raised nearly £1,000.

The former Shrewsbury School of Art and Shrewsbury Technical College pupil set his sights on raising £200 for the Alzheimer's Society, but his fundraiser has amassed £900 so far.

The 81-year-old has kept people updated with his training walks by posting weekly blog posts on his fundraising page.

And, after all his preparation, from hiking on the Wrekin to walking in Spain, he is now looking forward to the big day.

"I’m really looking forward to it, it can’t come soon enough," said Richard.

"For two reasons, I want to get it done, but also every time I go out now I have to be very careful.

"When in the Carding Mill Valley at Church Stretton last week I went up a rocky path that became dangerous in places and I thought I’ve got to be careful here or it could ruin my chances of doing the walk.

"It’s been a good exercise for me, and an enjoyable one too, but taxing, and strenuous at times.

"I had a flyer to start with from the Alzheimers society in January about fundraising options around the country.

"I put £200 to start with as my fundraising goal and thought I could do that with friends and family and I went past that within a couple of weeks. I’m trying to raise as much as I can."

Although Richard himself has no direct experience with Alzheimers, it still means a lot for him to raise as much as he can.

He said: "We all know somebody that has either got or had dementia, so I am keen to do what I can by raising as much money as possible".

People can find further information on Richard's walk and on how to support his fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-chapman29