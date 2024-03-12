Vintage tractor run taking place this weekend

The procession is setting off from the Oteley Estate in Ellesmere at 10.30am on Sunday, March 17.

The Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run will take a circular route, which starts and finishes at the North Shropshire farm.

The organiser, Henry Cureton, has signed up around 40 vintage vehicles to take part.

He said: “I’m blown away with how many vehicles we have taking part this year. All tractors involved are vintage, pre-war and wartime TVO or straight petrol tractors, plus we’ll have some period 4x4s.

"As they are older vehicles mainly from the 1940s, we’ll be taking a steadier pace than your average tractor run!

“We’ll be assembled at the Oteley Estate by 10am, ready to set off at 10.30am this Sunday, March 17.

"From Oteley we’ll head through Lee, Colemere, Lyneal and Welshampton. We’ll be back at Oteley around 2pm to 2.30pm. All vehicles taking part in the run must be pre-booked ahead of the event. Head to the ‘Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run’ Facebook group for more information.

“We are very grateful to the Mainwaring family for hosting the event and helping us to raise money for a great cause in the process.”

Proceeds from the tractor entrance fee are going to Alzheimer's Research UK, and entry is free for anyone attending to see the tractor run.

Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate said: “As a local farm with a huge amount of history, it’s great to be welcoming so many historic, beautiful tractors to Oteley. It will be a wonderful spectacle to see all the vintage tractors assembled!

“Our on-site café and farm shop will be open from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, so whatever the weather, you can cosy up in the old coach house next to the log burner and enjoy some delicious locally made treats, as well as enjoying the fun of the tractor run.”

Parking will be limited at the farm.

Visitors coming to see the tractors off are encouraged to park in the Moors Car Park by the Mere and walk up to the farm.