Shropshire charity urges people to kickstart year as volunteer

Shropshire-based Community Resource is inviting anyone interested in volunteering to become one of its ‘Buddies’.

The charity pairs volunteer ‘Buddies’ with a person who needs some additional support to access social opportunities, which could include getting more involved in their community, taking up a new hobby or becoming more active.

The aim of the project is to help improve people’s overall wellbeing, and often begins by meeting up for a coffee and a chat.

Sue Chalk, Head of Service at Community Resource, said: “We are looking for people who can offer support and encouragement to someone to allow them to get away from the everyday routine and responsibilities, help build their confidence and potentially enable them to learn or try something new.

“Perhaps your New Year’s resolution is to volunteer and try to make a difference? If you have some spare time, think you could help and would like to get involved we would love to hear from you.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer ‘Buddy’, call Community Resource on 01743 360641.