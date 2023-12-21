And the group, who have saved The Horse and Jockey in Northwood, say they are looking forward to making a success of the pub, and creating a community hub.

The pub shut was put up for sale in October last year after closing due to rising energy costs and a growing cost-of-living crisis.

But the Friends of the Horse and Jockey was formed to look at ways of saving it and received overwhelming support for buying it.

Members of the public were asked to pledge money to own a stake in the pub should it be bought and reopened – and government money from the Community Ownership Fund was secured, with a £240,000 grant.

It reopened officially on Wednesday and Louise Paton, speaking on behalf of the group, said members were overjoyed.

"We really are thrilled," she said. "It's been 14 months of hard work but we are over the moon to finally open.

"We really hoped that we could open in time for Christmas so people could meet up during the festive period and now we have achieved that. We can't wait now to welcome old faces and new ones as well."

Louise added: "News of the reopening has been really well received.

"I spoke to someone who said they were just so thrilled to be able to stand by the bar again and they were looking forward to meeting friends here again.

"And we feel that's the important point – the huge community aspect of reopening. People see this as a community hub and we are looking forward to it becoming a base for history groups and other organisations again.

"We are just so excited and want to thank everyone who has played a part in supporting this bid and the businesses who have helped us get ready to open again."

MP Helen Morgan was invited to pull the first pint. With her is landlord, Mike McAllister.

Serving is Hermione Allmark.

Outside the pub are MP Helen Morgan, landlord Mike McAllister, Sapphire Everson and the Group that brought the pub back to life.

No pub is complete without a pool table.

The pub is looking warm and festive inside.

The new tables set-up.

It has such a traditional vibe.

The pub's exterior.

MP Helen Morgan (She was invited to pull the first pint), landlord Mike McAllister and his partner Sapphire Everson - and with them is Louise Paton from the group that brought the pub back to life.

Ally Addison, Jan and Robert Thompson.

Helen Morgan pouring the first pint for members of the community who saved the pub.

Peter and Christine Johnson and Caroline Hamilton-Wynne.