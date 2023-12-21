13 celebratory photos as Shropshire pub saved by community opens again - just in time for Christmas
The community team behind the revival of a north Shropshire pub have raised a glass to its reopening, just in time for Christmas.
And the group, who have saved The Horse and Jockey in Northwood, say they are looking forward to making a success of the pub, and creating a community hub.
The pub shut was put up for sale in October last year after closing due to rising energy costs and a growing cost-of-living crisis.
But the Friends of the Horse and Jockey was formed to look at ways of saving it and received overwhelming support for buying it.
Members of the public were asked to pledge money to own a stake in the pub should it be bought and reopened – and government money from the Community Ownership Fund was secured, with a £240,000 grant.
It reopened officially on Wednesday and Louise Paton, speaking on behalf of the group, said members were overjoyed.
"We really are thrilled," she said. "It's been 14 months of hard work but we are over the moon to finally open.
"We really hoped that we could open in time for Christmas so people could meet up during the festive period and now we have achieved that. We can't wait now to welcome old faces and new ones as well."
Louise added: "News of the reopening has been really well received.
"I spoke to someone who said they were just so thrilled to be able to stand by the bar again and they were looking forward to meeting friends here again.
"And we feel that's the important point – the huge community aspect of reopening. People see this as a community hub and we are looking forward to it becoming a base for history groups and other organisations again.
"We are just so excited and want to thank everyone who has played a part in supporting this bid and the businesses who have helped us get ready to open again."