Shropshire MP launches Rural Roaming mobile campaign to end 'signal black spots'

Helen Morgan wants to change the law to boost coverage in rural areas like North Shropshire by giving customers access to other networks in places where they don’t usually get signal.

The proposition argues it would be of particular use to farming and agricultural businesses who often suffer as a result of ‘not-spots’ which are covered by other providers.

Her Rural Roaming Bill would require telecoms firms like BT and O2 to grant access to their network in areas where it is necessary to provide coverage.

By obliging telecoms firms to work together, the MP argues that many areas without coverage in North Shropshire and across the UK would go live at minimal cost to the provider.

After presenting her Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Lib Dem MP also spoke in a debate on the withdrawal of copper wire from landline telephone networks.

She argued that digital phone lines will not work in areas of Shropshire that lack decent mobile signal and a lack of landline connection could pose issues for those in need of an ambulance or emergency services.

Mrs Morgan said: “I want to help rural communities and businesses by boosting phone signal and banishing black spots.

“I was really proud to present my Rural Roaming Bill to Parliament for its first reading. Across North Shropshire there are hundreds of ‘not-spots’ where residents can’t get any phone signal with their provider.

“In many of these cases however, another rival telecoms firm does offer a connection. The Rural Roaming Bill would oblige firms like BT, O2 and Three to work together to make sure there is signal provided to all in areas when that is the only option.

“For those living in villages with poor signal like Gobowen, working on the farmyard or simply visiting our wonderful part of the country, my bill would ensure a consistent connection – and ensure fairness for people in the countryside.”