Strongman Eddie Hall shows off new baby at pumpkin patch on Shropshire border

Eddie Hall's Instagram picture at Woore Fruit Farm

The former World's Strongest Man, from Stoke-on-Trent, along with wife Alexandra and son Maximus, were all dressed for the part when they stopped by Woore's Fruit Farm near Woore on Saturday.

The strongman and TV presenter was also holding the latest addition to the Hall family, his daughter, who was born in June.

Eddie and his family were in skeleton costumes as they visited to pick a pumpkin for Halloween.

Alexandra's costume featured a small baby skeleton, prompting commenters to congratulate the family on a new arrival on the way.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Eddie said: "Happy Halloween from the five of us."