MP encourages residents to apply for 'life-saving' defibrillator scheme

Helen and Chris at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

It comes as The Department of Health and Social Care is taking expressions of interest for a new £1 million fund aimed at increasing the numbers of defibrillators in public places.

The North Shropshire MP recently backed the Restart a Heart campaign by the Resuscitation Council UK.

She suggested that in rural areas like Shropshire, which have issues surrounding ambulance waiting times and emergency care services, there is a particular importance in improving access to defibrillators.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Knocking doors and speaking to people across North Shropshire, one of the top fears people have is that they won’t be able to get an ambulance quickly.

"Government statistics bear this out, with Shropshire having some of the worst A&E waiting times in the country.

“Defibrillators save lives and rolling them out in rural areas like ours where there are issues with emergency care is uniquely vital. This new fund is a great chance to do that.

“I’d really encourage organisations based in North Shropshire to bid for the new Department for Health fund and improve public access to this life-saving equipment in our towns, villages and hamlets.”