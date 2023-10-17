Shropshire MP presses Michael Gove for fairer funding for rural services

Helen Morgan

Lib Dem Helen Morgan, who represents North Shropshire in Westminster, spoke in the Commons on Monday to raise the fact that the cost of delivering public services in rural areas is higher than in urban equivalents.

The MP said this is particularly acute in social care funding, where the cost of travel is much higher and the number of people in need of care is also higher.

Helen Morgan has been a campaigner on rural issues, and has previously suggested that a lack of quality social care in Shropshire has wide-ranging impacts including on A&E waiting times.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, acknowledged her point and suggested that there may be a need to provide additional funding for rural local authorities like Shropshire in adult social care.

Helen Morgan, asked Mr Gove: “Delivery of local services is so important to levelling up all areas of Britain. The Secretary of State will be aware that in rural areas, the cost of delivering public services is much higher than in their urban counterparts.

“In rural counties like Shropshire, for example, the cost of providing social care is much higher and the proportion of people who need that care are higher because there are older residents.

“Will the Secretary of State consider taking into account the cost of provision of those services when determining the local government settlement in the future?”