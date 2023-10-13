Grand reopening of Hinstock's Falcon Inn this weekend

The Falcon Inn, Hinstock

The Falcon Inn, a 200-year-old pub situated "in the heart of Hinstock", will reopen to members of the public on Saturday.

It comes after campaigners at The Falcon Inn Community Pub Limited became the new tenants of the pub on September 1. They agreed a 15-year lease with the option to buy the pub at the end of the tenancy.

Now, The Falcon will reopen officially at midday on Saturday, followed by a grand opening event called 'Hinstoktoberfest' on Saturday, October 21.

Staff training began last week, deliveries have been made, the cellar installation has been completed and a new carpet has been laid through the lounge and into the snug.

A recent post on the Save the Falcon Facebook page read: "What a week. After the fantastic turnout at our Public Meeting last Saturday, the take-up of Community Shares has been very strong and we're making great progress towards our target. If anyone wants details, please email us.

"Then this week has just been incredibly busy with all manner of deliveries being received, tasks being progressed, services being installed and further preparations being made for re-opening next Saturday and Hinstoktoberfest the week after."

The Falcon Inn is located at Wood Lane, Hinstock TF9 2TA and will be open from midday on Saturday.

Its opening hours after that will be Monday to Thursday 3pm-11pm, Friday 2pm-11pm, Saturday midday-11pm and Sunday midday-10.30pm.