Fire crews free two people trapped in car after crash with tractor

Two people have been cut free from a car after a crash with a tractor.

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Emergency services were called to Post Office Lane in Coton, near Whitchurch, following a crash between a car and a tractor.

This incident occurred just after 1pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Prees and Wem stations rushed to the scene, where a male and female were cut free from the car and left in the car of ambulance crews.

Following the incident, Shropshire Fire & Rescue were urging residents to take care in the current weather, which has seen most of Shropshire covered by rain.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

