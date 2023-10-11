Fire crews free two people trapped in car after crash with tractor

Emergency services were called to Post Office Lane in Coton, near Whitchurch, following a crash between a car and a tractor.
This incident occurred just after 1pm on Wednesday.
Fire crews from Prees and Wem stations rushed to the scene, where a male and female were cut free from the car and left in the car of ambulance crews.
Crews from Wem and Prees have been to a collision in Coton, Whitchurch involving a car and a tractor.— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) October 11, 2023
Two casualties, a male and female were cut free from the car and were left in the care of @OFFICIALWMAS
Please take care on the roads particularly during the current weather. pic.twitter.com/yN6qVGpfAW
Following the incident, Shropshire Fire & Rescue were urging residents to take care in the current weather, which has seen most of Shropshire covered by rain.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.