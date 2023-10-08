Whittington Castle hosts re-enactment party - but with no set time period

Multiperiod re-enactment event at Whittington Castle. Pictured: Graham Webb of the 43rd Regiment of Foot

Throughout the year, the community-owned 12th-century castle in Whittington plays host to a range of enthusiasts from fantasy to factual.

But once a year the gates open for a party that has no period, where Vikings mingle with Victorians in a tent put up by Romans.

Multiperiod re-enactment event at Whittington Castle

Visitors were able to see a variety of activities including weapons talks, as well as sample Viking mead.

General Manager, Kimberley Powell, said: "Our multi-period reenactment is our end-of-the-season party for all of the history fans.

"Rather than focus on a specific period, we invite everyone across the ages from Romans to WW2 enthusiasts and Victorians.

"This weekend has been wonderful, we've been really lucky with the weather which has brought lots of people out and the re-enactors themselves are always happy when they're camping in dryer conditions."

Multiperiod re-enactment event at Whittington Castle

Kimberley said feedback from the event has been "very positive" with many people popping in to see what all the tents were about.

"We've had lots of members of the public coming and joining in in their period costumes and everyone's been very enthusiastic about it."

Multiperiod re-enactment event at Whittington Castle