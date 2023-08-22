Scarecrow Trail shaping up to be a fun-filled event as it returns this Bank Holiday weekend

Loggerheads Scarecrow Trail returning for its third year

Residents in Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, are adding the finishing touches to their quirky creations which will be revealed this Sunday, August 27 between 11am and 3pm.

Visitors are invited to walk around the village to take a look at the entries into the best scarecrow competition and the array of handmade goods on offer at the market.

Organiser Fiona Rolfe said the standard of entries into the competition is always high and that she never fails to be amazed at how creative everyone can be.

She said: "We have 30 scarecrows around the trail, so each year it has gotten bigger and bigger.

"Everyone is being very secretive about their scarecrows (I'm the only one with 'inside information'), and I'd be surprised to see any scarecrows on display much before the day so that no one thinks they'll have the upper hand on the competition.

"A fun part of the event is naming the Fire Station scarecrow – I've lost count of how many Fireman Sam's have been suggested – but it's never that.

"This year we've added two new competitions to the day's events: one is a wibbly wobbly scarecrow competition for the children, and the other is the best garden competition.

"We also have our wonderful walking market, where stallholders run their stalls from the front of their homes, and other points around the village; this means that 'trailers' can take the opportunity to buy those first Christmas presents.

"We have home wares, macrame, clothing, garage sales, skin care, honey, fairy doors, jewellery and lots more, so there's something for everyone."

The Fairy Forest will be added into the trail this year, so that more families can experience it and appreciate the work of the 1st Ashley Cubs who have maintained and added to it.