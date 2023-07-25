MP calls for dentist experiences amid concern about rural access

Mrs Morgan at Gobowen NHS dental practice.

The call, from North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, comes as data from the House of Commons Library has revealed the current situation with rural dental provision.

The figures show that only 35.4 per cent of adults and 49.8 per cent of children in North Shropshire have seen a dentist in the last two years.

Mrs Morgan says she is ‘determined’ to change the situation, and is asking residents who have used, or tried to use the service, to share their experiences of NHS dental care to help her campaign for improvements.

She said: "NHS dental services in Shropshire have been getting harder and harder to access over the past decade, echoing the crisis across our health service.

“In fact, 91 per cent of dental practices within North Shropshire are not taking on any new patients. A third of all adults have not seen a dentist within two years. But more concerningly half of all children within the constituency have not seen a dentist in the same time frame. This is setting us up for an impending disaster in the future.

“If you have had an experience or story to share regarding NHS dentistry in Shropshire, please get in touch – I want to hear real stories and take up issues straight with the Secretary of State and health bosses.”