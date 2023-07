Cubs step in to help spruce up beloved Fairy Forest that's been delighting village since lockdown

Youngsters have stepped in to help maintain and add to a magical Fairy Forest created for a Shropshire community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

1st Ashley Cubs near Loggerheads have been helping maintain the Fairy Forest in Loggerheads which was created during Covid-19 period The 1st Ashley Cubs group have been busy cleaning, tidying and adding to the Loggerheads Fairy Forest, which has become a popular site for children and families.