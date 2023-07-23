Public urged to look out for van belonging to 59-year-old man missing since Thursday

Police have renewed appeals to help find a Shropshire man who has not been seen since Thursday.

Andrew Orrell, 59, has not been seen since Thursday (Photo: West Mercia Police).
Andrew Orrell, 59, was last seen in Preston, Lancashire on Thursday, July 20, but is believed to have returned to north Shropshire.

On Sunday, West Mercia Police renewed the appeal to find Andrew and asked the public to keep an eye out for his van, a white Mercedes Citan reg ending AWO.

Police shared a photo of a van the same make as the one Andrew was believed to be driving.

Police say he has links to Whitchurch and the surrounding areas, and is also known to spend time at the lakes around Ellesmere.

Andrew is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, bald and of slim build.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Andrew’s family, are very concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Andrew or has any information about where he may be is asked to call 999 immediately."

Megan Jones

