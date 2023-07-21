Conservatives set to choose election candidates

The constituency had always been held by the Tories up until the 2021 by-election where the Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan achieved a shock victory, hitting national headlines as Boris Johnson's government descended into crisis.
North Shropshire's Conservatives will meet this weekend to choose their candidate to contest the next general election.
The constituency had always been held by the Tories up until the 2021 by-election where the Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan achieved a shock victory, hitting national headlines as Boris Johnson's government descended into crisis.