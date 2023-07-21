Conservatives set to choose election candidates

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonNorth ShropshirePublished: Comments

North Shropshire's Conservatives will meet this weekend to choose their candidate to contest the next general election.

North Shropshire's Conservatives will be choosing their candidate to context the next General Election.
North Shropshire's Conservatives will be choosing their candidate to context the next General Election.

The constituency had always been held by the Tories up until the 2021 by-election where the Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan achieved a shock victory, hitting national headlines as Boris Johnson's government descended into crisis.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News