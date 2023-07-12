Operation Crossbow: West Mercia Police disrupt criminal activity on roads across the region

Operation Crossbow

Operation Crossbow, which took place on Monday, July 10, involved more than 120 officers from West Mercia Police, as well as Cheshire Constabulary, Staffordshire Police and British Transport Police.

It comes as part of the force's ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity across the region and deny criminals the use of roads.

Policing operations were held on Shropshire roads neighbouring Cheshire, Staffordshire and North Wales boundaries as well as community policing activity in areas including Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

This resulted in 38 speeding offences being detected, two stop searches under misuse of drugs and one arrest for drug driving/possession of a controlled substance.

A total of 13 Traffic Offence Reports issued for offences including: no MOT, excessive window tints, insecure loads and no seatbelt.

Safer neighbourhood team officers also carried out address checks for ‘fail to appear’ warrants and high-visibility public engagement patrols.

Chief Superintendent Grant Wills of West Mercia Police said: “Operation Crossbow is a great example of forces working together to target criminality on our roads and it highlights what officers are doing 24/7 to make our counties hostile to those intent on using the road network to commit crime.

“We want to make our roads even safer for law-abiding road users.

"Our highly visible presence included marked and unmarked policing units, local safer neighbourhood teams and the use of technology such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition to gather intelligence, target offenders and bring them to justice; thereby keeping our communities safe from criminality which causes misery and fear.

"This targeted focus is business as usual and we will continue to take visible action.”