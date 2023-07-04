MP arranges two further dates to meet public

MP Helen Morgan has been meeting the public across the constituency

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan will be hosting events at St Martin’s and Norton-in-Hales.

Members of the local community are invited to attend to speak with Mrs Morgan and "ask questions back and forth about any hot topics locally".

The MP will be at St Martin’s Village Hall at 4pm on Friday, July 7, before heading to the other end of the constituency at Norton-in-Hales Jubilee Hall at 4pm on Friday, July 14.

Mrs Morgan: "My Summer Tour of the constituency has been a fantastic chance to be out and about speaking to local residents and getting stuck into the big issues across the huge area North Shropshire covers – I’d like to thank everyone who has turned out so far and shared their views.

"These events have been a particularly good way of ensuring that our most rural communities have a chance to be heard loud and clear, and it has been great to see the community come together on so many topics and to see people who really care about our county.

"The next two dates will be in St Martin’s and Norton-in-Hales, but these will not be the last – and we’ll be announcing more over August soon."