Firefighters rush to Stoke Heath prison to tackle kitchen fire

Stoke Heath Prison

Four fire engines rushed to the men's prison and young offender institution, HMP Stoke Heath, at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

Crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington attended the scene alongside an operations officer.

Reports suggest a small fire had broken out within a kitchen servery.

Firefighters were at the scene for around two hours and used hosereel jets, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.