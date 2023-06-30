Firefighters rush to Stoke Heath prison to tackle kitchen fire

By Megan JonesNorth ShropshirePublished: Comments

Firefighters were scrambled to a north Shropshire prison on Thursday evening after a fire broke out in a servery.

Stoke Heath Prison
Stoke Heath Prison

Four fire engines rushed to the men's prison and young offender institution, HMP Stoke Heath, at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

Crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington attended the scene alongside an operations officer.

Reports suggest a small fire had broken out within a kitchen servery.

Firefighters were at the scene for around two hours and used hosereel jets, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.05pm.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News