Historic hall celebrates 100 years of being at the heart of the community

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/06/2023 - Lee Brockhurst Village Hall celebrating 100 years - Historic village hall, service during WWI. In Picture L>R: June Green, John Woolfenden, Julie Woolfenden and Pamela Lowe.

In a previous life, the single storey wooden Lee Brockhurst Village Hall was used as accommodation for the British Army as its Prees Heath Military Base around 1913.

Ten years later, it was demobbed from military service, purchased, dismantled and transported to its current location in the tiny village.

For the last 100 years, it has served as the village's parish room, hosting concerts, dances, parties and meetings for thousands of locals.

In 2022, a building survey revealed that urgent action was required to remedy major structural problems, with fears that the hall would 'topple over' and be lost to the community.

Successful fundraising saw the building restored to its former glory, during which workers unearthed an engraved wooden panel cartoon dated March 1913, which is now on display with other historical artefacts at the hall.