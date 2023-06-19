Shropshire charity manager awarded MBE for vital work tackling child exploitation

Sonya Jones

Sonya Jones, safeguarding lead at With You Shropshire – a drug, alcohol and mental health charity – has been with the charity for eight years, with 20 years in the support sector.

Ms Jones and her team have been on the frontline of supporting victims of county lines – the term used for when gangs from cities expand illegal drug networks to other areas of the country using dedicated mobile lines. These gangs often prey on vulnerable young people to transport drugs throughout the UK.

The award of an MBE, announced on June 18, recognises Sonya’s ongoing commitment to ensure that all young people who are groomed, coerced and controlled into crime are recognised as victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Ms Jones also advocates for the adoption of a new public health approach to drug prevention that works with schools, pupil referral units and providers for those outside of mainstream education.

This advocacy work has been recognised by the UK parliament and House of Lords.

Commenting on the award, Ms Jones said: "“I’m honoured and shocked to receive an MBE for doing the job I love.

"I accept this award on behalf of my team past and present who have worked tirelessly for the victims of child exploitation as well as the thousands of children and families who are tragically impacted.

"I have an obligation to continue the work I’m being recognised for and I’m inspired to continue my journey to raise awareness of child exploitation nationally.

"I’d like to see the role of young people substance misuse services being recognised as part of vital support and call upon the need for a standalone child criminal exploitation national strategy.

"I’m passionate, as are With You colleagues, about adopting a public health approach.

"With You are at the forefront of this work and have supported me by giving me the platform to be able to raise these issues.

"I will continue to call for a wider recognition that all young people who are groomed, coerced and controlled by exploiters are recognised as victims of trafficking and exploitation, not criminals."

Belinda Phipps, chief executive at With You said: “Sonya is an inspirational leader within With You driving our vital work with victims of child exploitation for almost 8 years.

"During this time Sonya has supported hundreds of victims throughout the UK, giving them and their families the chance to get their lives back on track.

"She has also been a tireless advocate for change, positively influencing the UK conversation around child exploitation.