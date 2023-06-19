Rural secondary schools given £500 less per pupil than urban counterparts - data

By Megan HoweNorth Shropshire

Students at secondary schools in rural areas like Shropshire receive nearly £500 less funding per head compared to pupils in urban areas, new figures show.

MP Helen Morgan
The figures, sourced from the House of Commons Library by MP Helen Morgan, show that pupils at schools in urban locations in England receive an average of £6,565 per head, compared to rural areas where they receive £6,072.

