Rural secondary schools given £500 less per pupil than urban counterparts - data

The figures, sourced from the House of Commons Library by MP Helen Morgan, show that pupils at schools in urban locations in England receive an average of £6,565 per head, compared to rural areas where they receive £6,072.
Students at secondary schools in rural areas like Shropshire receive nearly £500 less funding per head compared to pupils in urban areas, new figures show.
