Ashley & Loggerheads Community First Responders receive new vehicle thanks to donations

Ashley and Loggerheads’ Community First Responders (CFR) swap scheme car for a brand new Volvo

The brand-new vehicle allows community first responders in Ashley and Loggerheads to reach patients in more challenging areas and in all weather conditions.

It comes thanks to the generosity of their local community, a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund and James Du Pavey Estate Agents.

Community first responders who volunteer in their local communities across the West Midlands attend to some of the most seriously ill patients to assist ambulance staff with life-saving treatment.

They play a vital role in reaching people who are suffering from medical emergencies such as cardiac arrests, as quickly as possible, particularly in rural communities.

One of Ashley and Loggerheads’ CFRs Simon Crofts said: “Being a CFR is a big responsibility, we get to meet wonderful people in our community at sometimes what could be the worst moments of their lives.

“Supporting the ambulance service, in the way we do, getting to those patients a little sooner gives them a better chance of survival and reassures them and their family at their time of need, its hugely rewarding.

“Being a CFR means giving a little of your time to give others a chance to have more of their own.”

Community first responders also train people to save lives. They often hold CPR and defibrillation sessions within their local communities.