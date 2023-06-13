Music, feasting and folklore returns to North Shropshire for Summer Solstice celebrations

Summer Solstice, or Midsummer, has always been a cause for celebration in Neolithic cultures – marking the longest day of the year (when the sun is at its furthest point from the equator).
Visitors to Fordhall Farm can expect an evening of feasting, music and storytelling as they gather around the bonfire this Summer Solstice.
Summer Solstice, or Midsummer, has always been a cause for celebration in Neolithic cultures – marking the longest day of the year (when the sun is at its furthest point from the equator).