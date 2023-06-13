Music, feasting and folklore returns to North Shropshire for Summer Solstice celebrations

Premium
By Megan HoweNorth ShropshirePublished: Comments

Visitors to Fordhall Farm can expect an evening of feasting, music and storytelling as they gather around the bonfire this Summer Solstice.

Fordhall Farm celebrate the Summer Solstice with a special celebration. Photo of Charlotte Hollins
Fordhall Farm celebrate the Summer Solstice with a special celebration. Photo of Charlotte Hollins

Summer Solstice, or Midsummer, has always been a cause for celebration in Neolithic cultures – marking the longest day of the year (when the sun is at its furthest point from the equator).

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News