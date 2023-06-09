Shropshire charity urges people to spare some time for volunteering

Volunteers at Shropshire Community Resource

The Community Resource Pledge It! Campaign is inviting people to share how many hours they could potentially give to volunteering, either for the charity or one of the local community organisations it supports.

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said: “Volunteering is an amazing opportunity to give back, support causes that matter to you and create lasting change within your community.

“Our Pledge It! campaign is all about highlighting the flexibility of volunteering, helping people to think about what free time they may have and how much a local charity like us, or community group we support, could benefit from that time. Whether you can spare an hour each week or a couple of days per month, your contribution will be gratefully received.”

Allison Richardson, Operations Manager for the Infrastructure Team, said: “There is such a variety of volunteering opportunities available with local community groups we support. From regular roles like telephone befriending and helping out at a food bank, to one-off events like emergency flood response support, there are numerous ways to make a meaningful impact.

“By volunteering through us you will have the chance to make friends, develop skills and become an integral part of a supportive local community network.”

Examples of the volunteer roles available include telephone befriending, volunteer driving, food bank shifts and ESOL (English as a Second Language) teaching.