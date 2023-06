Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car fire in the early hours of Tuesday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a car fire in Steel Heath, close to Whitchurch, at 3.19am on Tuesday.

One fire engine from nearby Prees rushed to the scene alongside police.

The crews discovered the fire involved one hatchback vehicle, and tackled the blaze with a hose reel jet.

The stop message, which indicated the fire is under control, was received at 3.49am.