Four-legged friends to enjoy a 'Doggy Day Out' in Loggerheads

Loggerheads Craft and Chat group set to run a Doggy Day's Out event for the local community

The Loggerheads Craft and Chat group organises a variety of annual events and activities for the community, including the ever-popular scarecrow trail, pumpkin competition and walking markets.

Now, the group will be running a 'Doggy Day Out' event on Saturday, June 17 to add to their annual calendar, raising money for Pebbles Legacy Dog Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent.

Organiser Fiona Rolfe said: "Like many other places we have a huge number of pet owners, and we thought that they would love to be involved in something that celebrates our love of our family pets, whilst supporting a very worthwhile charity."

The event will be held at The Loggerheads pub in the North Shropshire village and will feature fun classes for dog owners and their dogs to take part in.

These include Best Puppy, Waggiest Tail, Best Junior Handler, Golden Oldie and Best in Show.

There are rosettes and treats to be won, and there will also be a raffle with prizes.

There will be a variety of stalls selling and showcasing dog fashion, leads, collars, etc, natural dog treats, dog grooming, animal therapy and dog training - including an 'ask the trainer' session.

And there will be a 'Doggy Photo Booth' where people can have professional photos taken of their pet.

Fiona added: "For the two-legged attendees there will be a wide variety of makers and bakers, so there will be something for everyone.

"We even have the Ashley Young Farmers bringing along a 'cow' for a milking competition but if you want to see what's involved, you'll have to come along. You can also have a go at naming the cow."

Entries to the Dog Show are on the day and cost £1 per class - all proceeds will go to Pebbles Legacy.

Entries open at 12pm, and classes start at 1pm.

The Dog Show is on The Loggerheads grass area, and the stalls will be on the car park.