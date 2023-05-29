Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The team at J Lea & Son Steele Farm Potatoes has announced that it will be temporarily closed to members of the public until it is "safe and secure" to open.

It comes after crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Steel Heath, Whitchurch at 1.34pm yesterday to reports of a barn fire.

Upon arrival, crews found one barn measuring 80 metres by 50 metres was on fire.

Five fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury, Telford and Whitchurch.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers, Western Power and a utility company were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for J Lea & Son Steele Potatoes said: "We are sad to announce that the reported local barn fire yesterday was ourselves.

"We are all devastated by this but we can report that we are all safe and well and that all the animals on the farm are all happy and well and have been temporarily re housed until it is safe for them to come home.

"As soon as the building is safe and secure for us to re open we will be back up and running.

"We thank you all for all your well wishes and offer of help."

J Lea & Son Steele grow a range of crops including potatoes, suitable for boiling, roasting, chipping and jacket potatoes.